Kenya ramps up measures to curb viral disease spread

Nairobi, Feb 13: Kenya's health authorities said that robust measures are underway to mitigate the risks of viral diseases such as Marburg, mpox, and Ebola across the country. Cabinet Secretary for Health Deborah Barasa said that although the Marburg virus outbreak remains confined to Tanzania's Kagera region, Kenya's geographical proximity and high cross-border interactions pose a significant risk of imported cases.

Barasa said the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, has heightened surveillance and response measures to ensure continuous preparedness. "Additionally, infection prevention and control training for healthcare workers has been prioritised, with facilities being equipped with protective gear to ensure safety and continuous readiness," she said at a weekly media briefing in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

According to a statement from the ministry, key preparedness measures include activating the Marburg Contingency Plan, enhancing screening at points of entry, activating laboratory networks, and developing case management guidelines to contain the disease. Barasa emphasised Kenya's strong regional coordination, working closely with Tanzanian health authorities and the international medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières to strengthen disease surveillance and technical support.

Meanwhile, Patrick Amoth, director-general for health in the Ministry of Health, called for heightened vigilance and strict adherence to infection prevention protocols to minimise the risk of Marburg transmission. "By sustaining these measures and fostering ongoing collaboration, Kenya aims to mitigate the risk of Marburg virus spread and safeguard public health effectively," Amoth said.

On mpox, Amoth said since Kenya declared an outbreak on July 31, 2024, the country has confirmed 38 cases across 12 counties, including one fatality. Half of the confirmed cases involve individuals with travel histories to pox-affected countries such as Uganda and Rwanda. Screening at points of entry remains robust, with over 3.2 million travellers screened, Amoth said. However, challenges such as low public risk perception and inadequate isolation facilities have slowed response efforts. To address this, the ministry plans to enhance risk communication, strengthen county isolation facilities, and engage communities more effectively.

Efforts are also underway to facilitate access to mpox vaccines through engagements with the WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, he added. In response to the Ebola outbreak in Uganda, with confirmed cases reported in Kampala, the capital, the ministry said Kenya has heightened its alert level due to the risk of cross-border transmission, Xinhua news agency reported.

Amoth said the ministry has intensified preparedness efforts, particularly given the frequent movement of people between Kenya and Uganda. Key interventions include activating the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre and repurposing the mpox task force to oversee the Ebola response. The health official said screening measures have been significantly enhanced at high-risk entry points such as Busia, Malaba, Suam, and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. "Designated arrival zones have been established for travellers from Uganda to minimise potential exposure risks. Additionally, laboratory networks have been activated to ensure swift and accurate diagnosis of suspected cases," said Amoth.