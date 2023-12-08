KCR suffers hip fracture after fall at farmhouse (Ld)

Hyderabad, Dec 8: Former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao suffered hip fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse at Erravalli and was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The incident happened lat Thursday night. Doctors at the Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda were examining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and evaluating further course of treatment.

KCR’s daughter Kavitha posted on ‘X’ that he sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. “With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Secretary, health medical and family welfare department visited the hospital to enquire about KCR’s health.

The secretary interacted with the treating doctors and management of the hospital who informed that the former chief minister had suffered hip fracture due to a fall. They conveyed that the status of the former Chief Minister is stable.

According to an official statement, the secretary conveyed to the management of the hospital that the best care should be provided to the former chief minister during the course of his hospitalization.

Following his visit to the hospital, the secretary briefed the CM who directed him to continue to monitor the treatment of the former chief minister closely and keep him updated.

According to the statement, KCR suffered a fall at his home due to which he was brought to the hospital. During the transit of KCR from his residence to the hospital, police ensured a green channel.

KCR had been staying at his farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district after BRS lost power to the Congress party on December 3.

During the last two days, the BRS leader met newly-elected MLAs of the party and other leaders. He also met people who came to the farmhouse from his native village Chintamadaka in the same district and also from other places.