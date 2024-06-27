Israel reports fourth fatality of West Nile fever

Jerusalem, June 27: The number of patients who died from the latest outbreak of West Nile fever in Israel has risen to four, with one new death case, the country's Ministry of Health has said. The ministry said on Wednesday that it is currently investigating a suspected case where the virus may have caused another patient's death, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry also reported six new cases of infection with the virus, bringing the total number to 48 since the beginning of May. Among them, 36 were hospitalized, with five patients under ventilation. On Tuesday, Israel's environmental protection and health ministries reported that mosquitoes infected with the virus were detected at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv. Following the detection, the Israel Airports Authority conducted extensive pest control in the airport area.

The virus, mainly transmitted through mosquito bites, typically causes flu like symptoms including headaches, fever, and muscle aches. However, in about one in 150 cases, it can lead to severe central nervous system illnesses like encephalitis or meningitis, potentially causing paralysis, brain damage, or even death.