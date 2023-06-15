International Yoga cum World Music Day celebration at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra

Guwahati, Jun 15: On the occasion of International Yoga and World Music Day, focusing on the importance of Yoga, mental health and music ARK Yoga Wellness is set to organize international yoga cum world music day in collaboration with The Assam Tribune and Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra on June 21 2023.

The event includes Yoga Session with live Flute recital and Vocal Chanting, followed by 'Drum Circle' where everyone present will be participating rather than spectating.

Registration will start from 5:30 am and the event will end at 7:30 am with breakfast at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

Renowned Yoga expert Jayanti Chakraborty will conduct Yoga session; Actor/ Singer Arghadeep Baruah, will lead by singing a Peace Mantra Writam Changkakoti (key boardist, Project Bartalaap) will accompany on his keyboard while Rupankar Das, Flute Player (Project Bartalaap) will thread everyone to the tune of his flute.

Every individual, be it a doctor, educationist, fitness enthusiast, artist, businessperson, police official, corporate employee, student (teenagers, undergrads, postgrads), parent or anyone wanting to destress and enjoy a few hours of a soulful morning must attend this event.