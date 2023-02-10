India’s first indigenously developed vaccine for cervical cancer prevention to be rolled out this month

Guwahati, Feb 10: India's first indigenously developed Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine against cervical cancer will be launched this month. The vaccine- CERVAVAC will be made available to people at an MRP of Rs 2,000 per vial of two doses, said reports.

The vaccine was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 24 in the presence of Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla and its Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs Prakash Kumar Singh.

As per reports, in a letter written by Singh to the Union Health Ministry it has been mentioned that the price of the HPV vaccines will be Rs 2000 for the private market, however, the SII will provide their HPV vaccine at a very affordable price whenever the Health Ministry procures it.

Meanwhile, hospitals, doctors and associations are approaching the firm seeking HPV vaccine, the Serum Institute is ready to roll out CERVAVAC in the private market from this month.

Earlier, the Government of India has said cervical cancer vaccine for girls aged between 9 and 14 years will be provided primarily through schools by mid 2023. The National Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended introduction of HPV Vaccine in the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) with a one-time catch-up for 9-14 year-old adolescent girls followed with routine introduction at 9 years.

During the announcement of the vaccine in September last year, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that Cervical cancer ranks as the 2nd most prevalent cancers in India and accounts for nearly one-fourth of the world’s cervical cancer deaths despite being largely preventable. He said, current estimates indicate that every year approximately 1.25 lakhs women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and over 75 thousand die from the disease in India, and 83 % of invasive cervical cancers are attributed to HPVs 16 or 18 in India, and 70% of cases worldwide. The Minister said, the most promising intervention for preventing cervical cancer is vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV). It is estimated that HPV types 16 and 18 (HPV-16 and HPV-18) together contribute to approximately 70% of all invasive cervical cancer cases worldwide.