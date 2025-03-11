Indian women’s unlimited capabilities, potential established globally: Annapurna Devi at UN

New Delhi, March 11: Indian women have established their unlimited capabilities, and potential globally, said Annapurna Devi, Union Minister, Women and Child Development (WCD), at the UN Headquarters in New York. Devi said this while participating in the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the UN and delivering India’s statement at the Ministerial Forum. She also highlighted global progress and challenges in the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of women and the full realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Today I feel proud to represent India at the @UNHeadquarters and to proclaim the power of women in the country and their progress. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the women of India have established their unlimited capabilities and potential to the entire world,” Devi shared in a post on social media platform X. During the session, the Minister outlined the progress of India on gender equality addressing the 12 critical areas of concern.

The government flagship schemes “have significantly contributed to improving health, nutrition, education, and economic opportunities for women and children,” in India, said Devi. The Minister also reaffirmed the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to the empowerment, protection, and holistic development of women and children across the nation. The government aims “to ensure that every woman and girl has access to their rights and entitlements,” Devi said, adding that "the welfare of women and children is at the core of our nation’s progress”.

“Through a multi-pronged approach, we are working towards a future where every woman is empowered and every child is nurtured in a safe and supportive environment,” the Minister noted. The session witnessed large-scale participation from all UN member states, intergovernmental organisations, the private sector, philanthropists, academia, civil society, women’s collectives, and UN agencies.