Indian Army organises free medical camp in Akhnoor's remote village

Akhnoor, March 11: The Indian Army, in collaboration with government doctors and local authorities, organised a free medical camp at the Primary Health Centre in Dagir village, Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, with the aim of providing essential healthcare services to residents of remote areas, particularly women and the elderly. The camp offered free medical consultations, health check-ups, and a special lecture on women's health issues, their challenges, and solutions. The initiative sought to raise awareness while promoting overall well-being. Motivated by their experience working alongside Indian Army medical officers, the government doctors and healthcare staff pledged to serve the community with greater dedication in the future.

Speaking to IANS, government doctor Sumit shared details of the camp's impact, stating, "We have screened over 200 patients today and distributed medicines free of cost. Many women diagnosed with diabetes, anaemia, and calcium deficiency, along with children, were provided with appropriate medication." Doctor Sumit acknowledged the Indian Army's continued support in conducting such medical camps in border areas. "In addition to their peacekeeping efforts, the Army actively organises these camps, offering free treatment and medication to locals. We are always grateful for their invaluable contribution," she said.

Gurmeet, another government doctor and camp in charge, praised the Indian Army's initiative. "We conducted blood pressure, haemoglobin, calcium, and blood sugar level checks. Women were present in larger numbers than men, and we also conducted breast cancer screenings to ensure early detection. Patients received the best possible medication to aid their recovery. Expressing her gratitude, Gurmeet added, "People feel proud and grateful for the Indian Army's welfare efforts. I am proud that we had the opportunity to work with them. The Army consistently stands at the forefront, ensuring the well-being of the locals. I thank them from the bottom of my heart."

A local, Satpal Sharma, who attended the camp for a health check-up, expressed his appreciation. "Our area is remote, and healthcare facilities are limited. We are thankful that the Indian Army organised this camp and hope they continue such efforts. The Army always protects us on the borders, and we stand ready to support them whenever they need us. The medical camp not only addressed immediate health concerns but also strengthened the bond between the Indian Army and the local community, reflecting the Army's commitment to public welfare.