India resolved to eliminating 5 diseases in 5 years, TB control progressing well: Dr VK Paul

New Delhi, March 18: India is resolved to eliminating five diseases in the coming five years that include leprosy, lymphatic filariasis, measles, rubella and kala-azar, Dr V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, said on Tuesday. Stating that India has achieved tremendous success in the direction of eliminating TB under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is now resolved to eliminate these five diseases in the next five years. He was speaking at the ‘India Innovation Summit Pioneering Solutions to End TB’, that was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, in the national capital.

Dr Paul also underlined the need of advanced and better tools for diagnosis of drug-resistant TB and underlined the potential of AI to provide solutions for TB detection and elimination. He further stated that for elimination of TB, technology that can be taken to scale is of high priority along with facilitation of newer technologies and their approval while ensuring funding for important innovations and identify areas for further research. “India's efforts for TB elimination are truly global that will be beneficial globally,” he noted.

Addressing the gathering, Patel highlighted India’s remarkable progress in TB control and the pivotal role of innovation in this mission. Highlighting the achievements of the National TB Elimination Program (NTEP), the minister said “the Programme is steadily progressing towards the goal of eliminating TB by 2025”. “The number of missing cases has been reduced from 15 lakh in 2015 to 2.5 lakhs in 2023. The programme was able to notify 25.5 lakh TB and 26.07 lakh cases in 2023 and 2024-the highest ever,” she informed.

Citing the ‘WHO’s Global TB Report 2024’, Patel stated that “the incidence rate of TB in India has shown a 17.7 per cent decline from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 195 per lakh population in 2023”. “TB deaths have reduced by 21.4 per cent from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 22 per lakh population in 2023. TB treatment coverage in India increased by 32 per cent in last eight years from 53 per cent in 2015 to 85 per cent in 2023,” the minister highlighted. She also highlighted the Energy Dense Nutritional Support (EDNS), offered to under-nourished TB patients during the first 2 months of their treatment along with drugs.

In addition, Patel also underscored the progress of the ongoing TB Mukt Bharat 100 Days Intensified Campaign. Launched on December 7, 2024, the campaign covers 455 selected high priority districts and involves a comprehensive strategy to mobilise resources, raise awareness and intensify actions against TB across all prioritised districts. With over 1,200 participants from academia, industry, healthcare, and research, the summit aims to foster crucial collaborations.