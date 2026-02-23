India records transplant surge; 4.8 lakh register to donate organs

New Delhi, Feb 23: In a significant development, organ transplants have seen a 4-fold increase in the country -- from less than 5,000 in 2013 to nearly 20,000 in 2025, according to the government.

Moreover, nearly 18 per cent of transplants are currently being performed with organs donated from deceased donors.

Notably, more than 4.8 lakh citizens have registered to donate organs and tissues after death through a Aadhaar-based verification system, since September 17, 2023, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The country achieved a significant milestone in the field of organ donation and transplantation, with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) recording unprecedented progress in organ donation, allocation, and transplantation across the country.

The ministry further informed that over 1,200 families came forward to donate organs of their loved one after death in the year 2025, saving thousands of lives and improving the quality of lives of many others.

Each donor is now a multi-organ donor, transforming lives of many.

The country has achieved competence in performing difficult organ transplants like heart, lungs and pancreas.

“India also leads the world in hands transplants and performs a greater number of hand transplants than any other country. These remarkable achievements reflect the strong and sustained impetus provided by the Government of India, translating policy vision into measurable, life-saving outcomes,” according to Health Ministry.

India has one the best of transplant professionals and surgeons in the world who have achieved outcomes comparable to the best in the world and that too at a fraction of cost.

Increasing numbers of families are stepping forward during moments of profound grief to give the gift of life, transforming loss into hope for countless recipients.

NOTTO calls for promoting a culture of organ and tissue donation in government establishments, institutions and organisations etc. NOTTO promotes multi-organ donations as a right of every family.

The progress achieved under NOTTO’s stewardship also strengthens India’s vision of self-reliance in advanced healthcare, reducing dependence on overseas transplants while ensuring ethical, transparent, and equitable practices within the country.

--IANS