India, EU conduct online workshop to address marine plastic pollution

New Delhi, Nov 9: Officials from India and the European Union (EU) conducted an online workshop to address marine plastic pollution, which is harmful both to human health and marine ecosystems. The workshop, organised by the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Working Group 2 on Green and Clean Energy Technologies, aimed to explore novel digital tools to monitor plastic waste. It also discussed solutions to tackle India’s unique challenges in combating plastic litter.

"This partnership between India and the EU on plastic litter monitoring and reduction is not only timely but essential for developing solutions that are globally impactful and locally viable," said Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. Signe Ratso, Deputy Director-General for International Cooperation at the Directorate-General for Research and Innovation, European Commission, emphasised the need for joint efforts to tackle plastic pollution through research, technology, and shared expertise.

Further, the experts, which included government representatives and experts from academic and research institutions across India and the EU, also deliberated on an e-learning tool designed by the Norwegian Institute for Water Research (NIVA) to assist in monitoring plastic litter. This marks a significant step in the shared mission of addressing environmental challenges through technology, innovation, and international cooperation.

Plastic pollution continues to be a major reason behind the extinction of marine species. It creates health problems for human beings and animals alike and leads to the destruction of our ecosystems. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), every year 19-23 million tonnes of plastic waste leaks into aquatic ecosystems. This leads to plastic pollution in lakes, rivers, and seas. As per research by 2050, plastic will likely outweigh all fish in the sea.