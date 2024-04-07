India emerges ‘Cancer Capital of the World’: Health of Nation Report

Guwahati, April 7: India is witnessing a significant surge in non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and respiratory ailments, which account for 63 percent of deaths in the country.

In the latest edition of their annual ‘Health of Nation’ report, the Apollo Hospitals shed light on the concerning rise of NCDs, saying, “particularly alarming is the escalating incidence of cancer in India compared to global rates, making India the ‘cancer capital of the world.”

The key findings in their annual report said that not only is there a sharp rise in the number of cancer cases in India, but their average age of incident has also gotten significantly younger.

The following are the key findings in their annual report on cancer: