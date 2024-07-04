India backs global standards for spices, vegetable oils at international food trade meet

New Delhi, July 3: India has backed global standards for spices and vegetable oils at the 86th session of the Executive Committee (CCEXEC) of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday. The CCEXEC, ongoing at Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters in Rome from July 1-5, plays a critical role in reviewing proposals for new work and monitoring the progress of standards development.

The CAC, an international body established by the FAO and the World Health Organisation (WHO), aims to protect consumer health and promote fair practices in food trade. During the session, India, represented by G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), strongly supported the advancement of standards development for various spices, including small cardamom, turmeric, and vanilla, the ministry said.

"This initiative is particularly significant for India, being a major producer and exporter of these spices, as it would facilitate smoother international trade," it added. India also "backed the progression of standards for named vegetable oils, guidelines for the control of Shiga toxin producing Escherichia coli”.

It also called for the safe use and reuse of water in food production and processing and championed the proposal for developing Codex guidance on food safety considerations related to the use of recycled materials in food packaging. It is "crucial in addressing global challenges such as climate change, environmental protection, and sustainability," the ministry said.

Further, at the session, India shared its experience with the FSSAI guidelines on recycling post consumer PET for food contact applications. "India's participation, as a member, in the High-level Executive Committee (CCEXEC) underscores its dedication to establishing robust food safety standards and promoting fair practices in the global food trade, reflecting its pivotal role in the international food industry," the ministry noted.