India ahead of global countries in ensuring One Health goals: V.K. Paul

New Delhi, June 27: India has taken the lead in ensuring One Health goals, Vinod K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said on Thursday. Paul said this as he inaugurated a two day National Consultation on Legal Environment Assessment for "One Health" initiative, in the national capital. "India is ahead of several countries in drafting the legal framework to support and strengthen the implementation of the One Health initiative. This represents India's advanced thought process and leadership, and showcases our vision in this area," he said.

Paul also emphasised the importance of timely national consultation with multi-partners and stakeholders as the issues of critical health challenges posed by zoonoses, anti-microbial resistance (AMR), food safety, and climate change are inter connected. "Covid-19 has forced us to re-focus our attention on the importance of zoonotic diseases and the intricate linkages between the human, animal, and plant ecosystems," he noted.

He added that India has taken the lead in ensuring One Health goals that resonate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "One Earth, One Health" and "we are pushing frontiers for not just our nation but for the world". Further, V.K. Paul said that "India has taken up the framing of National Action Plan (NAP), 2.0 for addressing the issues raised due to Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and conceptualised the One Health Mission".

Meanwhile, Apurva Chandra, Secretary, the Union Health Ministry, pointed out that more than 75 per cent of the diseases that affect humans are zoonotic diseases. He said that the One Health approach will be critical in "preventing and managing risks at the human animal plant interface". He noted that the states are being strengthened in surveillance, prevention, and management of zoonotic and other diseases. The two day event is being organised by the Centre for One Health, National Centre for Disease Control, and Directorate General of Health Services from June 27-28 in the national capital.