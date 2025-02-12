India advancing medical innovation with AI, genomics in Unani medicine: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 12: India is advancing medical innovation with artificial intelligence and genomics in Unani medicine, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology. Speaking on the occasion of Unani Day 2025 and the International Conference on “Innovations in Unani Medicine” on Tuesday, Singh said that the Indian systems of medicine have earned global recognition in the last ten years. “India possesses a vast treasure of traditional medical knowledge, which is not only our legacy but also our strength. We are ensuring that this rich legacy is preserved, modernised, and globally recognised through technology-driven innovations,” said Singh.

He noted that India’s next big leap in healthcare lies in integrating traditional knowledge with modern scientific advancements. He noted that Unani and other traditional medicine systems are being strengthened through technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and gene therapy. “We are now in an era where traditional knowledge is being combined with advanced scientific techniques. Whether it is AI-driven diagnostics, genome-based therapies, or evidence backed Unani treatments, India is leading the way in medical innovation,” said Singh.

The Minister also underscored the unprecedented growth of the Ayush sector in the last 10 years. “The manufacturing value of Ayush-based medicines and products have soared from $3 billion in 2014 to $24 billion today, an eightfold increase,” said Singh, while crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing holistic medicine into the mainstream through key policy reforms and international initiatives. He highlighted that the 2017 National Health Policy introduced the concept of integrated healthcare, combining Unani and Ayurveda with allopathy for a more comprehensive approach to treatment and wellness.

“If Prime Minister Modi had not emphasised the importance of AYUSH, we would not have seen such rapid growth in the sector. Today, traditional medicine is not just being revived but is also shaping the future of healthcare worldwide,” said Singh. The Minister also highlighted India’s emergence as a leading destination for medical and academic tourism. He pointed out that postgraduate courses in Unani medicine are now being offered in Hyderabad and Srinagar, making India an academic hub for holistic medicine.

“Academic tourism is a new frontier for India. Students and researchers from across the world are now coming here to study Unani medicine. This will further strengthen India’s position as a global center for traditional medical education,” said Singh. The International Conference on Unani Medicine will serve as a platform for global experts, researchers, and policymakers to discuss how digital advancements, scientific research, and policy reforms can drive the next wave of growth in Unani and integrative healthcare.