Hustle to death? How work-related stress is fuelling an emergency

Guwahati, Oct 10: Ever since 26-year-old chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil, an employee of Ernst & Young (EY), one of the Big Four corporate firms in the country, died due to workplace stress, the focus on mental health and maintaining a healthy work-life balance has been reignited within private sector companies.

However, what is alarming is that Perayil’s case is just one of many that have recently made headlines. About ten days ago, another life was lost to excessive work pressure when 42-year-old Tarun Saxena, a manager at Bajaj Finance Company, ended his life at his residence in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, due to alleged unbearable work stress.

Reports indicate that Saxena went without sleep for seven consecutive days, pushing himself to the limit to meet his "deadlines".









According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau, a staggering 11,431 employees in private sector enterprises committed suicide in India in 2021. This accounts for an alarming 7% of the total deaths, with the 18-45 age group being the most vulnerable.

Work stress-related suicides are rising across the country, driven by the growing trend of a “Hustle Culture”, where companies expect employees to put in extra effort and work longer hours in pursuit of better results.

Against this backdrop, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's controversial remark advocating a "70-hour work week" during a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai has only added fuel to the fire, sparking widespread backlash on social media.





Experts speak

Workplace pressure is an escalating concern in today’s fast-paced professional environment. High expectations, tight deadlines, and increasing workloads create a constant state of stress for employees. Prolonged exposure to such stress not only affects productivity but also impairs decision-making abilities and emotional well-being.

“If employees are not mentally healthy, their overall performance declines, and the productivity of the organisation suffers,” says Dr. Nahid Islam, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist at GNRC Hospital, Dispur.

Dr. Nahid stresses that mental health is “as important as physical health”. “Many employers don't pay attention to the mental well-being of their employees and push them to work extra hours,” she adds.

While many companies claim to have supportive policies for employees, it is crucial to assess the ground reality and explore what more can be done to prevent workplace stress.









Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, Managing Director of Ezen Software Technology Pvt Ltd, highlights the importance of workload management in organisations.

“Workload monitoring and proper assignment of duties are the employer’s responsibility and should be handled with care,” she states. She further stresses the importance of open communication, noting that employees should always feel comfortable sharing their challenges with HR or management. “Listening is a skill that every employer or manager must hone,” she adds.

Interestingly, a recent study has revealed that more than 45% of employees feel anxious every Sunday evening as they prepare to return to work on Monday. "Employees must maintain their well-being," Dr. Nahid advises. "They should learn to set boundaries and avoid overstretching themselves. Taking timely meals, short breaks, and fostering cordial relationships with colleagues can help reduce stress and boost productivity."









The employer-employee relationship should go beyond mere give-and-take

Highlighting the employer’s role in supporting their employees’ well-being, Chowdhury believes that a harmonious relationship is key to creating a positive work environment. “The employer-employee relationship should go beyond mere give-and-take. It should involve empathy from the employer and accountability from the employee. This balance will foster a healthy, stress-free workplace,” she concludes.

Shedding light on the management’s crucial role for the welfare of the employees, Chowdury further highlighted these steps:

Good remuneration: Employees must be duly compensated for their work. The salary needs to be commensurate with the roles, responsibilities, and position of the employee.

Proper infrastructure: Provision of comfortable working spaces in terms of ventilation, seating arrangement, lighting, as well as fans and air conditioners, increase productivity.

Prioritising employees' dignity: Maintaining the dignity of the employees should be prioritised. A congenial work atmosphere devoid of toxicity is a must for good mental health.

Workplace stress has long been present, but it’s often overlooked. Managing stress requires a collaborative effort between employers and employees. By working hand in hand, they can combat this issue to improve personal well being and professional success.