How safe is your sanitary napkin?

Guwahati, May 28: A 25-year-old woman from Guwahati on being asked whether she would use menstrual cups or reusable clothes during her periods she denied saying sanitary pads are the only option for her as it is convenient to use and easy to discard.

While another woman said that she has heard about the positive aspects of menstrual cups from her acquaintances, but the only thought of inserting it rightly gives her mental block. However, in future she would definitely give it a shot.

Likewise, when a few homemakers and working women were asked about their menstrual hygiene preferences, without any doubt they replied-the sanitary pad. While they are not sure about using menstrual cups or reusable clothes, the only feasible alternative they would opt for is the sanitary pad.

A taboo subject which has steadily gained momentum in the public discourse yet remains within the folds of misconception and lack of awareness. Furthermore, in a country where sanitary napkins are still wrapped in a newspaper during purchase, how can we get to the point of discussing what ingredients are used in the napkins?

The conventional sanitary pads readily available in the market do not disclose about the elements used in the making of the pads in their pouch. The Bureau of Indian Standards 1980 specifies tests that are very basic. For instance, to determine whether the absorbent fillers in the sanitary napkins are lumpy and whether the surface of the pads feels soft and comfortable enough.

Elements crucial to feminine health including the toxicity of the ingredients used or the pH range are also not mentioned in the packets. Moreover, the use of some chemicals in the feminine hygiene products raise questions over how safe they really are.

Experts take



Of late a concern that has recently found mention is the presence of dioxin in sanitary napkins. The pristine white colour of the napkin is achieved by using a chemical called dioxin to bleach the cotton used in the pads. This chemical has been regarded as carcinogenic in nature, hence the risk of cancer. Although the levels of dioxin in sanitary napkins are quite low, they are still dangerous along with other elements that goes into it.

So to clear the air and find out if the pads are cancerous or not, we got in touch with senior gynaecologist, Dr Kalpana Choudhury from Health City Hospital, Guwahati. And this is what she has to say:

Sanitary napkins consist of a superficial or permeable layer, pulp layer and a plastic layer underneath. The pulp layer which is basically wood, sugarcane of vegetable pulp are bleached to make the pads white in colour, during this process dioxins are produced. There has been a lot of concern in terms of dioxin, while some say they are very toxic for the environment, they are also regarded as carcinogenic which are absorbed by the body.

There are very few studies to back this claim, however, in Japan a risk analysis of dioxins in sanitary napkins was performed. In the analysis daily estimated exposure volume to dioxins was compared with the tolerable daily intake of the body. It came to light that the daily exposure volume was much less than the tolerable limit, so this indicated that the risk of exposure to dioxin from sanitary napkins was very low.

Intimate areas are very permeable and absorption and diffusion to the body is very fast. Nowadays sanitary napkins are laced with chemicals, fragrance and plastics which can irritate the skin near the intimate areas. Young girls or those of reproductive age often experience a rash or white discharge which is recurrent and very common thing that happen post menses, this can be due to allergic reaction from the chemicals used in the napkins. We come across a lot of rampant endometriosis cases without any cause. Although, it has been said that this can be due to poor menstrual hygiene but this has not been proven yet as it happens in many educated people as well. So the allergic reactions, local irritations or recurrent discharge may be somewhere related to the use of chemicals in the napkins.

A safer solution



While speaking about a possible alternative to the conventional sanitary napkins available in the market, Dr Choudhury said that she would highly recommend organic or biodegradable napkins as a safer option. "Organic or biodegradable pads can be termed as the new topic of the era, these are not only good from the health point of view but also for the environment. The conventional sanitary napkins are made of 90% plastic and 10% organic cotton, whereas, the biodegradable ones are made of 95% organic raw materials and 5% organic cotton. It's very safe as it does not have any allergic reaction since natural raw materials are used and has less side effects and may be with no carcinogenic effects. Moreover, the waste material generated from conventional pads is huge as they are mostly plastic and these often clog our sewage and it takes around 500 to 800 years to disappear from the soil. On the other hand the waste material generated from the organic ones gets biodegraded by 6 to 8 months," says Dr Choudhury.

Another option suggested by Dr Choudhury is Compostable sanitary pads. "All compostable sanitary napkins are biodegradable but all biodegradable napkins may not be compostable. They get composted and produce nutrients which may be beneficial for the growth of plants and environment. These are less damageable to our eco system. They are the need of the hour but yes they are quite expensive," adds Dr Choudhury.

In our country 43% of the women do not even have access to pads and those who have access they go for the least priced but in the long run it is affecting the health and environment also, informs Dr Choudhury.

Another alternative that Dr Choudhury recommends is the use of cloth pads and menstrual cups. As they are reusable they can be used for a long time and its hygienic, only clean insertion is required and since its silicon and not plastic it deducts the irritation and allergic reaction caused by the conventional napkins. However, a lot of people are reluctant to it and here cloth pads can be considered.

Dr Choudhury asserts, "Although there is reluctance when it comes to menstrual cups there are people who are slowly moving towards it, there are instances when we have to remove the cup so that becomes cumbersome and most would not prefer it."

Need of the hour



As per National Family Health Survey in India, 64 per cent use sanitary napkins, 50 per cent use cloth, and 15 per cent use locally prepared napkins. Overall, 78 per cent of women in this age group use a hygienic method of menstrual protection.

Meanwhile, the process involved in the making of sanitary pads in India hasn't changed in decades. The only changes are cosmetic. Sanitary pads don't even mention the composition and it is necessary to mention the pH range, the amount of dioxin they should use or the toxicity of the materials used in the napkins.

While agreeing to the need of disclosing the elements used in napkins Dr Choudhury informs that various studies have suggested that the manufacturing companies should mention what's goes inside the pad, as it is a medical product. While she says that a lot of organisations and individuals are coming up in big way in terms of menstrual hygiene, she is hopeful that the initiatives will yield a positive result in the near future.

Some menstrual hygiene tips suggested by Dr Choudhury



♦ Sanitary napkins should be changed every 4 to 6 hours. In case of heavy flow change every 3-4 hours. It should not be used until it is completely soaked.

♦ In case of reusable cloth pad, it must be washed thoroughly and dried in sunny area, if possible it should be ironed and stored in clean and dry place. However, it is advisable to dispose off the cloth after multiple uses. It should not be used for more than three months and the cloth should be very soft, rough and thick cloth can cause irritation and itching.



♦ Keep your intimate areas clean with soap and water and pat the area dry and put a fresh cloth or pad on your underwear. It is advisable to keep the area between the legs dry, otherwise soreness may develop.



♦Disposing sanitary napkins in the correct manner is important, if they are left in open it may lead to transmission of infection. Avoid flushing it in the toilet as it will clog the toilet. Wrap the soiled napkins in old newspaper and throw it in the dustbin. After the disposal, make sure to properly wash your hands to maintain hygiene.

