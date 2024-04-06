Healthcare industry, individuals must focus on 'prevention first': Dr Devi Shetty

New Delhi, April 6: Even as cases of non communicable diseases (NCDs) are rising significantly, the focus of the health care industry as well as individuals must be on ‘prevention first,” said renowned cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty on Saturday, ahead of World Health Day.

World Health Day is marked every year on April 7. The theme this year is 'My health, my right’, which aims to work for the “right of everyone, every where to get access to quality health services”.

Dr Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, called for investing more in preventive health care measures even as cases of non communicable diseases (NCDs) are rising significantly in India, particularly among the youth.

“Hospitals are designed so badly that a person who's not a patient wouldn't like to go to that building. So, we need to create a kind of a different approach outside the hospital.

“It's time for the healthcare industry to pivot, placing greater emphasis on preventive measures, fostering pro active health management, and empowering individuals towards a healthier tomorrow,” the doctor said.

Besides the health care industry, even individuals must live with a 'prevention first' mindset, as significantly in India, the cardiologist said.

“Today, as we mark World Health Day, we confront a stark reality: Non communicable diseases (NCDs) claim a staggering 65 percent of lives in India, with diabetes, hyper tension, cardiovascular issues, and cancers at the fore front. What's more alarming is the rise of these ailments among our youth, often due to a lack of early screening and awareness,” Dr Shetty said.

“The need of the hour is a 'prevention first' mindset,” he added.

Emphasizing the need for early screening, he also called on the health care industry to put more focus on preventive measures and not just care.

The doctor explained that prevention should not be just a choice but a “necessity” for a healthy life.

“Maintaining and nurturing our bodies should not stem from fear, but from a commitment to daily care. Investing in preventive health care measures isn't just a choice, it's a necessity that will drastically reduce our future disease burdens.