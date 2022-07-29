84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Health & Fitness

Health Ministry notifies new specified warnings for tobacco products

By IANS
Health Ministry notifies new specified warnings for tobacco products
X

Source: Twitter

New Delhi, July 29: The Union Health Ministry on Friday notified new specified warnings for all tobacco products by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008.

The amended rules will be applicable from December 1 and remain valid for a period of 12 months.

All tobacco products manufactured, imported or packaged on or after December 1, 2022 will have to display an with the textual Health Warning as 'TOBACCO CAUSES PAINFUL DEATH'.

Those manufactured, imported or packaged on or after December 1, 2023 will display another image with the textual health warning 'TOBACCO USERS DIE YOUNGER'.

Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all packages will have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.

The violation of the provision is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, said the Ministry.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Vigilance sleuths arrest Govt official for accepting bribe in Morigaon

Vigilance sleuths arrest Govt official for accepting bribe in

Tigers in crisis: Why Assams big cats are losing their homes?

Tigers in crisis: Why Assam's big cats are losing their homes?

Jihadi with links to Ansarul Islam arrested in Assam

Jihadi with links to Ansarul Islam arrested in Assam

Next Story
Similar Posts
Health Ministry notifies new specified warnings for tobacco products

New Delhi, July 29: The Union Health Ministry on Friday notified new specified warnings for all tobacco products by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008.

The amended rules will be applicable from December 1 and remain valid for a period of 12 months.

All tobacco products manufactured, imported or packaged on or after December 1, 2022 will have to display an with the textual Health Warning as 'TOBACCO CAUSES PAINFUL DEATH'.

Those manufactured, imported or packaged on or after December 1, 2023 will display another image with the textual health warning 'TOBACCO USERS DIE YOUNGER'.

Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all packages will have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.

The violation of the provision is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, said the Ministry.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Vigilance sleuths arrest Govt official for accepting bribe in Morigaon

Vigilance sleuths arrest Govt official for accepting bribe in

Tigers in crisis: Why Assams big cats are losing their homes?

Tigers in crisis: Why Assam's big cats are losing their homes?

Jihadi with links to Ansarul Islam arrested in Assam

Jihadi with links to Ansarul Islam arrested in Assam

Similar Posts
X
X