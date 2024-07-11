Health Minister Nadda reviews dengue situation, preparedness

New Delhi, July 10: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the dengue situation across the country and the preparedness of the public health system. The meeting aimed “for prevention, containment, and management of dengue in view of the onset of monsoon and the rise in dengue cases,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The Union Health Minister was briefed on the nationwide dengue situation and preparedness of the ministry. He was also informed that focused, timely and collaborative activities reduced the dengue case fatality rate to 0.1 per cent in 2024 from 3.3 per cent in 1996. Underlining the challenge posed by the onset of monsoon and the threat of an increasing number of dengue cases during the rainy season, Nadda emphasised the importance of being prepared against dengue.

The Union Minister urged officials “to primarily focus on high burden states and regions where outbreaks are frequently reported” and “to proactively work with States to bring tangible results on dengue prevention”. He suggested collaborating between the ministries of housing, rural development, education, municipal corporations, and local self governments for increased sensitisation, and prevention and control of dengue.

“Centre has been proactively communicating with the States on timely action for prevention and control of dengue activities. Various inter sectoral meetings have been conducted to sensitise the stakeholders and ministries on their role and responsibilities,” Nadda said, adding that the Union government has also been providing technical and budgetary support.



The Health Minister stressed the need to “sensitise communities regarding the Aedes mosquito which generally bites in the daytime, awareness campaigns among school going children and others to wear clothes that keep the body fully covered, and keeping various water containers, pots, etc, free of stagnant water”. He directed the officials to create a 24/7 central and state helpline number for dengue prevention and awareness, and support for queries on the symptoms, treatment protocols, and help during emergencies.

“AIIMS and all central government hospitals must have dedicated dengue wards fully equipped with trained manpower, drugs, and other logistics,” said Nadda while also instructing the officials to “create a referral system to optimally utilise their clinical facilities”. Meanwhile, Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), highlighted the need for sensitising municipal bodies in States to prevent dengue outbreaks. He also suggested improving coolers and tanks in buildings to make them immune from mosquito breeding.