Gujarat cancer screening drive covers over 3 crore adults: Health Dept

Gandhinagar, Feb 3: Gujarat has recorded a major achievement in public healthcare by completing large-scale cancer screening across the state over the past four years, strengthening early detection and access to treatment ahead of World Cancer Day. Health department figures show that more than three crore people above the age of 30 have been screened for oral cancer, while over 1.6 crore women have undergone breast cancer screening and more than 82 lakh women have been screened for cervical cancer.

World Cancer Day is observed globally on February 4 each year to raise awareness and encourage action against cancer.

This year's theme, 'United by Unique', highlights the importance of people-centred care and recognises that every individual’s experience with cancer is different. Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

As per estimates cited by the National Cancer Institute, more than 14 lakh cancer cases were reported in India in 2025. Globally, nearly one crore people die from cancer every year, reinforcing the importance of prevention, early diagnosis and timely treatment.

In Gujarat, cancer continues to pose a serious public health challenge. Data from the ICMR–National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research indicate that one in nine men and one in 12 women in the state face the risk of developing cancer during their lifetime.

Tobacco-related cancers are more prevalent among men, while breast and cervical cancers account for a significant proportion of cases among women.

Health officials have noted that lifestyle, environmental and genetic factors contribute to the rising incidence of these cancers.

State health authorities said the extensive screening drive has helped in identifying suspected cases at an early stage, enabling faster referral and treatment.

“Regular screening and timely diagnosis are key to improving cancer outcomes and saving lives,” an official said.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has implemented several measures aimed at cancer prevention and control.

These include tobacco cessation initiatives, promotion of balanced nutrition and regular physical activity, vaccination programmes and community awareness campaigns across urban and rural areas.

To strengthen human resources in the health system, the government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute to implement a 'Training of Trainers' programme.

Under this initiative, gynaecologists, surgeons, dentists, community medicine specialists and medical officers are being trained as master trainers.

Through their support, more than 37,000 frontline health workers across the state are expected to receive training to enhance cancer screening and referral services. Screening programmes for oral, breast and cervical cancers are being conducted from sub-health centres to medical colleges.

In addition, day-care chemotherapy centres at district hospitals are providing treatment closer to patients’ homes.

The Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute and its satellite centres continue to offer outpatient services, diagnostic facilities, surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, further strengthening cancer care across the state.

