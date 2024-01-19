GRAP-III revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality now in 'very poor' levels

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)–III as the air quality of Delhi and its peripherals dipped from "severe" to "very poor" levels.

"The sub-Committee in its meeting held on 18 January, 2024 further reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi," a statement said.

The CAQM said that AQI of Delhi has been progressively improving and has been recorded as 316 at 2 p.m., which is about 85 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-III actions (Delhi AQI 401-450) and preventive/mitigative/restrictive actions under all stages up to Stage-III are underway, there is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI.

"The forecast by IMD/IITM also does not indicate any significant deterioration and there is a likelihood of the AQI improving and remaining in the lower end of 'Very Poor' category in the next few days.

"The sub-Committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke the order, issued on January 14, for actions under Stage III of the GRAP with immediate effect. Actions under Stage-1 to Stage-II of the GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR," the order read.

It further said that agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-1 & II of GRAP in order to obviate the implementation of Stage-III of GRAP actions owing to AQI level further slipping into "severe" category.

"C & D project sites and industrial units which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/non-compliances of various statutory directions, rules, guidelines etc. under no circumstances shall resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the Commission," it said.

"The sub-committee shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and may take appropriate decisions depending on the air quality, as recorded from time to time, and the forecasts made by IMD/IITM to this effect," it added.