Govt treats 42.01 mn for hypertension, 25.27 mn for diabetes under ‘75 by 25’ initiative

New Delhi, March 12: Under the ambitious ‘75 by 25’ initiative, India has treated 42.01 million people for hypertension or high blood pressure and 25.27 million for diabetes, said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav in the Parliament. The Government had in May 2023 unveiled the "75/25" initiative which aims to provide standardised care to 75 million people living with hypertension and diabetes in the country by December 2025.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Jadhav informed that the country “has achieved 89.7 per cent of the target” of treating the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). NCDs like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic lung disease, diabetes, hypertension, etc. account for more than 70 per cent of deaths annually. To address this rising burden, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched an NCD screening campaign on February 20.

The nationwide campaign, valid till March 31, aims to achieve 100 per cent screening of people aged 30 years and above. It is being conducted across Ayushman Arogya Mandir facilities and other healthcare institutions under the NP-NCD framework. Further, to address the rising prevalence of NCDs like hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer, the Ministry had in 2010 initiated the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

The programme employs a multifaceted strategy that includes early detection and screening of individuals aged 30 years and above, implementing screening at all levels of healthcare delivery, and providing assistance for accurate diagnosis and cost-effective treatment options. It also provides teleconsultation services, monitors national NCDs via a dedicated portal, and coordinates inter-ministerial efforts to promote NCD awareness and encourage healthy lifestyle choices.