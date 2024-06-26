Govt amends surrogacy rules, govt employees to get 6-month break

New Delhi, June 26: Female government employees opting for surrogacy for childbirth can now avail up to six months or 180 days of maternity leave, according to new amendments by the Centre to the 50-year-old rule.



While currently there is no provision for maternity leaves to women government employees, the new amendment in the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, will bring major relief to the “surrogate (the woman who carries the child for the commissioning mother), as well as the commissioning mother (the intended mother of the child born via surrogacy) with less than two surviving children”



The new rule also applies to male government employees who have less than two living children. The ”commissioning father” (the intended father of the child born via surrogacy) will also be able to get a paternity leave of 15 days,” according to the notice dated June 18, issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension.

As per current regulations, "a female government servant and single male government servant" can take childcare leave for up to 730 days throughout their service to care for their two oldest surviving children. These leaves could be taken for raising children or to attend to any of their needs, such as education or illness.