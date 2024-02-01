Genome Valley Excellence Award for Nobel laureate paediatrician

Hyderabad, Jan 31: The Genome Valley Excellence Award for 2024 will be conferred upon Nobel Prize-winning paediatrician and professor Gregg L. Semenza, announced BioAsia, the marquee healthcare and life sciences event, organised by the Government of Telangana.

The award will be presented at the 21st edition of BioAsia scheduled to be held here from February 26-28.

The International Advisory Board of BioAsia consisting of personalities of national and international reputation made the final selection of the awardee, in light of his prominent ground-breaking discovery in unveiling the hypoxia-inducible factor 1 (HIF-1 protein), a pivotal discovery controlling gene expression in response to fluctuations in oxygen availability.

Professor Semenza is currently the C. Michael Armstrong Professor of Genetic Medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, USA. His pioneering work in the field is critical in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, anaemia, blinding eye disease, and cardiovascular disorders.

Semenza had discovered how cells can sense and adapt to changing oxygen availability. During the 1990s, he identified a molecular machinery that regulates the activity of genes in response to varying levels of oxygen.

He received the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine in the year 2019 for the discovery on “how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability”.

Telangana’s Minister for Industries and Information Technology, D. Sridhar Babu, said professor Semenza’s work serves as an inspiration to aspiring scientists and underscores the transformative power of knowledge in shaping a better tomorrow for humanity.

“Professor Semenza’s pioneering research has not only deepened our understanding of the intricate mechanisms governing gene expression, but also holds immense promise in advancing medical science and improving healthcare outcomes. BioAsia feels honored to host such a renowned personality,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (I&C), Government of Telangana.