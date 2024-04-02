Football legend Bhaichung Bhutia supports Mothers Against Vaping to combat threat of new age tobacco devices on children

New Delhi, April 2: ‘Mothers Against Vaping’, a united front of concerned mothers combating the promotion of new age tobacco devices such as e-cigarettes, vapes, electronic nicotine delivery systems, heat not burn products, e-hookahs and similar devices among Indian children and youth, on Tuesday announced that Bhaichung Bhutia revered as the torchbearer of Indian football will be supporting their critical cause.

Bhaichung Bhutia's endorsement adds substantial weight to the cause of Mothers Against Vaping. His involvement is anticipated to amplify the impact of the cause, shedding more light on the escalating problem of new age tobacco device usage among the country's youth. This collaboration aims to raise awareness, garner support and foster a collective effort to protect the well-being of the younger generation from the hazards of these devices.

Bhaichung Bhutia, nicknamed the Sikkimese Sniper due to his remarkable shooting skills in football, spoke about the need to highlight the menace of vaping and e-cigarettes among children, and said, “I have been working with children to nurture future football talents and it is a great feeling to see their spirit on the field. So for me, it is very disheartening that children and youngsters are falling prey to these harmful habits.”

“At an age where our children should be immersed in an environment that nurtures their dreams and aspirations, it is sad to witness the havoc that these new-age tobacco devices are wrecking on their health and ultimately their lives. The efforts of Mothers Against Vaping in raising awareness about this vice is truly commendable and I wholeheartedly extend my support to them, so that the well-being and future of our younger generation are secured.”

As per Mothers Against Vaping, the rising addiction among children to new-age tobacco devices is fuelled by the aggressive efforts of big tobacco companies to establish a new market and cultivate future consumers. These companies employ various tactics, including social media advertising, designing electronic devices with sleek technology and eye-catching aesthetics and introducing enticing flavours like strawberry or bubble gum to appeal to children. This alarming trend poses a significant risk of addiction, as e-cigarettes and other such devices can serve as gateway devices, potentially leading users to more harmful substances such as cocaine and heroin.

Despite the comprehensive ban imposed by the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarette Act (PECA) 2019, e-cigarettes and similar new age devices continue to proliferate in the country, posing a grave threat to children and the youth. The usage of vaping and e-cigarette devices has been linked to various harmful effects, ranging from extensive lung damage to environmental harm through improper disposal.

In response to the urgent concern posed by the proliferation of new-age tobacco devices, Mothers Against Vaping has been dedicatedly working to raise awareness and illuminate the troubling reality associated with these products. The group is actively seeking support and action from influential figures, parents, educators, influencers and policymakers. The overarching goal is to create an environment where these modern devices are excluded from our society, ensuring they are entirely out of reach for children and youngsters.