Folk medicine has a rich heritage of healing humanity: Sonowal

Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh), Dec 27: Folk medicine has a rich heritage of healing humanity for thousands of years, said Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways as well as Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal.

According to him, the ruling dispensation has made a sincere effort to rejuvenate traditional medicine including folk medicine to bolster the healthcare system.

While laying the foundation stones for capacity expansion at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat on Tuesday, Sonowal said: “The Modi government has committed investment to build additional infrastructure at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) which will build its capacity to act as a catalyst to strengthen its research and development in Ayurveda and folk medicine from the region."

“I am also happy to share with you all that a new centre on Sowa Rigpa will be set up in Arunachal Pradesh soon,” he added.

NEIAFMR has also been working towards scientifically documenting, recording, research as well as validating the folk medicine of the Northeast. The capacity expansion at the institute includes an Academic building, hostels for boys and girls’ students, staff quarters, as well as Director’s bungalow.

The investment will cater to the development of additional infrastructure for opening of Ayurveda college for imparting quality undergraduate courses in Ayurveda, Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery as well as post graduate courses in due course of time.

The Union Minister mentioned: “The Government is working towards rejuvenating traditional forms of medicines like Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy, Sowa Rigpa and Naturopathy.”

He also said: “As the nation cruises towards becoming 'Atmanirbharta', the Ayush ministry is working relentlessly towards enabling our rich traditional medicinal system with scientific validation for wider usage in the pharmaceutical and patient care areas of medical science.”

Meanwhile, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said: “We are very happy that an institution of Arunachal Pradesh is working towards harnessing the richness of folk medicine of the Northeast. The expansion of the institute capacity will not only help the traditional medicine from the region but also is an opportunity to document our age-old folk medicine in a scientific manner for wider application in patient care beyond its traditional geographical reach.”

The Govt aims to further strengthen NEIAFMR with infrastructure like Regional Raw Drug Repository (RRDR) & Museum, Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility (SAIF), State of Art Panchakarma Treatment & Research Center, Paramedical Teaching Center, etc at NEAIFMR, Pasighat, in the near future, the official statement mentioned.