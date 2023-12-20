First Covid death in recent past reported in B’luru, no need for concern: K’taka Minister

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated on Wednesday that the first Covid death in the recent past was reported from Bengaluru on December 15. However, no decision has been taken yet to impose restrictions on New Year celebrations in the state capital.

Speaking to reporters after attending a virtual meeting with the Union Health Minister, he stated that the 64-year-old male had died at Mallige Hospital in Bengaluru, and it was not known whether he was affected by the JN.1 Covid variant.

“The patient was diagnosed with Covid-19, and he was suffering from heart issues, TB, BP, and lung disease and multiple complications,” Minister Rao stated.

“There is no decision to restrict New Year celebrations in Bengaluru. Guidelines will be issued after monitoring the situation in the coming days. The central government has not issued any guidelines in this regard. Let’s wait,” he said.

The new variant was found in August and has been increasing for three months. “The variant spreads fast and is similar to the Omicron variant. However, it is not lethal, and there are 20 cases in the country,” he explained.

“We are conducting a higher number of tests in the country. On Tuesday, 772 tests were conducted. We will issue an advisory to track Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases. According to the central government, the virus is affecting 36 countries. They have been directed to monitor oxygen supply and also isolation monitoring,” he stated.

"The expenditure of managing ventilators is high, and assistance from the central government is sought. The minister from Kerala has also spoken about it. There is a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday. The Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been asked to take action on isolation. There is no need for concern," Minister Rao explained.