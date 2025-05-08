Eating a healthy diet in childhood can delay menstrual onset in girls: Study

New Delhi, May 8: Eating a diet rich in vegetables, legumes, and whole grains in childhood can delay the onset of menstruation in girls, according to a new study.

The findings, published in the journal Human Reproduction remained unaltered by the girls’ body mass index (BMI) or height, both of which have been associated with the earlier onset of periods.

The study has implications for health in later life as it is well known that women who started their periods at an early age may be at higher risk for diabetes, obesity, breast cancer, and diseases of the heart and blood vessels.

“I think our findings highlight the need for all children and adolescents to have access to healthy meal options and the importance of school-based breakfasts and lunches being based on evidence-based guidelines,” said Holly Harris, Associate Professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, US.

The findings come from a large, prospective study of more than 7,500 children, aged between 9 and 14.

The researchers assessed the girls’ diets against two established dietary patterns: the Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI), and the Empirical Dietary Inflammatory Pattern (EDIP).

The AHEI awards more points for healthier foods, including vegetables, legumes, and whole grains, while unhealthy foods such as red and processed meats, trans fats and salt are awarded fewer points.

The EDIP scores diets in a way that reflects their overall potential for causing inflammation in the body.

Foods that are linked to greater inflammation include red and processed meat, meat from animal organs, refined grains, and high-energy drinks.

“We observed that these two dietary patterns were associated with age at menarche, indicating that a healthier diet was linked to menstrual periods starting at an older age. Importantly, these results were independent of BMI and height, demonstrating the importance of a healthy diet regardless of body size,” Harris said.

The researchers believe that these results suggest the type of food eaten by girls during childhood and adolescence and its impact on inflammation may be what is influencing the time of menarche, rather than height and BMI.



