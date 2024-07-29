Doctors report significant surge in Hepatitis A cases in Delhi

New Delhi, July 28: Delhi has been seeing a significant surge in Hepatitis A cases in the past two months, doctors said on Sunday. Hepatitis is an infection that primarily affects the liver, with the most common viruses being hepatitis A, B, C, and E. Hepatitis A is caused by the Hepatitis A virus, which is transmitted through the consumption of contaminated food or water, poor personal hygiene, inadequate sanitation, or through direct contact with an infected individual.

"In the last two months, we have observed a significant increase in Hepatitis A cases. From January to May this year, we recorded an average of three cases per month. However, in June, this number surged to 22 cases, and in July, we have already seen 20 cases,” Dr. Harpreet Kaur, Medical Superintendent & Head Lab Services and Blood Center, Aakash Healthcare said.



Experts noted that the inflammation of the liver caused by hepatitis can also affect the brain, kidneys, and brain cells.



“While the brain is not always affected by hepatitis, the prevalence of neurological complications is significant among patients with severe or chronic liver disease. This condition arises when the liver fails to filter toxins from the blood, leading to their accumulation and eventual damage to brain cells. Symptoms can range from mild cognitive impairments to severe neurological deficits,” Dr Anaita Hegde, Sr Consultant Paediatric Neurology, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital said.



Regular monitoring and medical intervention can reduce risks, the experts said. Hepatitis’s impact on the brain can lead to hepatic encephalopathy, cognitive impairments, and motor dysfunction. Prevention involves vaccination, infection prevention, and regular medical check-ups.

"When hepatitis impacts the brain, it can lead to a condition known as hepatic encephalopathy. Prevention is key, involving vaccination, safe practices to avoid infection, and regular medical check-ups. Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly reduce the risk,” Dr. Raghvendra Ramdasi, Consultant Neurosurgeon, at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai said.