Doctor’s registration suspended on delinquency, incompetence charges in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 2: The Jammu & Kashmir Medical Council (JKMC) on Monday suspended the registration of a doctor terming him as “delinquent” and “incompetent.” The action was taken against Dr Ishtiyaq Abdullah, Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics at Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla after the report of an enquiry committee.

The order by JKMC said that during his appearance before the enquiry committee, Dr Abdullah acknowledged that he had not been regularly attending his official duties at GMC Baramulla and was unable to defend his case. The report also highlighted his surgical incompetence, which has been conclusively proven. The JKMC further stated, “It has been established that you are a proven delinquent medical practitioner and guilty of professional misconduct and technical incompetence.

“Based on the committee’s report, the JKMC has decided to suspend Dr. Istiyaq’s registration certificate numbers 3909 Additional Qualification and 10077 Permanent Registration for a period of one year, effective from August 21, 2024. “It is expected that you use this time to reflect, review, and improve your skills. During the suspension period, as a trainee, you must work under the guidance of the HoD Orthopaedics, GMC Handwara, who will assess and authenticate your surgical capabilities and professional conduct,” the JKMC stated.

“The council will review the assessment report submitted by the Principal/HoD Orthopedics, GMC Handwara, before deciding on any future authorisation for you to perform surgeries or practice after the one-year suspension. “You are directed to surrender your original registration certificates. These will remain in the council’s possession until the end of the suspension period, pending a review of the decision based on the report from the Principal/HoD Orthopaedics, GMC Handwara,” it said.

As background, the JKMC mentioned that it examined the communication received from the Administrative Department, along with the enquiry report forwarded by the H&ME Department. The enquiry, conducted by Prof Altaf Ahmad Kawoosa, HoD Orthopaedics, B&J Hospital, and Prof Suhail Majid, HoD Orthopaedics SKIMS, MC Bemina, was described as “thorough and self-explanatory.”

The enquiry committee, according to the order, also observed and documented that Dr Abdullah had not been dedicating adequate time to the hospital and instead was engaging in private practice. It also noted that, based on alleged malpractice, poor conduct, and lack of professional skills, Dr Abdullah has already been banned from practicing in the private sector and has been placed under suspension from Government services.

After renewed awareness about doctor-patient and intra-fraternity medical profession relationship, the J&K government has been closely supervising the functioning and overall public impression of various medical facilities.