Diarrhoea outbreak: Naidu reviews health measures

Amaravati, Feb 25: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed the officials to give top priority to public health.

At a meeting with officials of Medical and Health Department, he reviewed the situation relating to outbreak of diarrhoea in Srikakulam and milk adulteration incident in Rajahmundry.

The Chief Minister directed officials not to neglect public health. He said that various departments should work in coordination to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The Chief Minister spoke to senior officials of the Health Department and officials of the respective districts.

According to an official release, he enquired about the health condition of those undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the Srikakulam and Rajahmundry incidents.

He enquired about the health of the two persons who are undergoing treatment in serious condition at the Srikakulam GEMS Hospital. Officials informed the Chief Minister that one is on ventilator support and the other is on dialysis.

The Chief Minister ordered that special attention be paid to the medical treatment of both of them. He also wanted to know from officials whether more cases are being registered at the field level.

Officials said that 76 people are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals in Srikakulam. They explained that the health condition of all except two is stable.

They informed him that the water supply through the pipeline has been stopped and safe drinking water is being supplied through alternate measures.

Officials also told the Chief Minister that those affected by milk adulteration in Rajahmundry are under constant medical supervision.

The Chief Minister was informed that the milk samples have already been sent to the lab. The health department is closely monitoring the situation.

State Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner Veerapandian said on Tuesday that the condition of seven persons undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Rajahmundry is critical.

According to him, 15 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, of whom three are on ventilators, two on dialysis and three more on ventilator-dialysis.

Among those undergoing treatment, there are two children including a five-month-old baby.

He said four people have died so far. No new cases were registered on Tuesday.

Veerapandian told media that necessary steps are being taken to provide better treatment to all those hospitalised.

--IANS