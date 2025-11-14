Dengue outbreak worsens in Bangladesh as death toll climbs to 326

Dhaka, Nov 14: The dengue outbreak in Bangladesh is worsening rapidly, with infections and deaths rising sharply across the country. As many as three people died of the disease in the 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 326, local media reported.

During the same period, 833 new patients were rushed to hospitals for treatment, raising the total number of dengue cases in 2025 to 82,606, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

The new fatalities were reported in Dhaka North City Corporation (1), Dhaka South City Corporation (1) and Rajshahi division (1).

Presently, 1,063 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka while 3,332 were admitted to hospitals across the country.

Among this year's dengue patients, 62.4 per cent have been men while 37.6 per cent are women, according to the DGHS report. Among the fatalities, 53.1 per cent were male, while 46.9 per cent were female.

A total of 575 people lost their lives due to dengue in Bangladesh in 2024.

On October 9, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Abu Jafor noted that the number of dengue cases in 2025 is higher than last year; however, the death rate is lower.

Speaking at a press briefing held over the ‘Typhoid Vaccination Campaign-2025’ at the Health Ministry, Abu Jafor said: "This year, the number of dengue infections is higher than last year, but the death rate in proportion to infections is lower," United News of Bangladesh reported.

He called breeding of mosquitoes and the destruction of their larvae important for preventing dengue. "People must use mosquito nets and take protective measures. These are mostly individual responsibilities. If we neglect these, it will be very difficult to eliminate dengue," he said.

He stated, "Our data shows that over 50 per cent of dengue deaths in hospitals are occurring on the very first day of admission. This suggests that patients are seeking care too. We are doing our best to ensure proper management in hospitals."

Abu Jafor called early diagnosis important and mentioned that dengue, if detected in the initial stage, can be treated at home with proper medical care. He said that lack of awareness, negligence and delay in seeking medical care as the main reasons for the increasing dengue death rate.

