Decoded: How Ayushman Bharat becomes bigger

New Delhi, Sep 13: Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) the world's largest health insurance scheme has added another feather to its cap with free health coverage to all senior citizens above the age of 70 in the country. In a significant move, the Union Cabinet this week approved a major expansion of the AB PM-JAY to provide health coverage to all older adults aged 70 and above, regardless of their income.

The move comes as India’s elderly population is projected to double by 2050, and will increase the demand for geriatric care. By 2050, one in five people in India is expected to be elderly. “This expansion is set to benefit around 4.5 crore families, including 6 crore senior citizens, by providing them with free health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family. With this approval, every senior citizen in this age group will have access to the scheme's benefits, regardless of their socio-economic status,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

With the scheme senior citizens above 70 can avail of a new distinct card, top-up coverage, and family coverage. They will also get a choice of schemes, and also eligibility with private insurance. The new card will enable the elderly to avail the new scheme with ease. The new scheme is in addition to the existing AB PM-JAY family scheme, wherein the elderly will have a separate cover of Rs 5 lakh per year.

“Senior citizens within families already covered by AB PM-JAY will receive an additional top-up cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year. This top-up will be for them, and they will not have to share it with other family members under the age of 70,” the ministry said. In the case where senior citizens are not part of an existing AB PM-JAY, “family coverage will be provided with a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year on a family basis”.

Further, the new scheme also offers the elderly flexibility to opt for other public health insurance schemes like the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), or Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) or AB PM-JAY. Importantly, older adults who are covered by private health insurance policies or the Employees’ State Insurance scheme are also eligible to benefit from AB PM-JAY, the ministry said.

Launched in 2018, AB PM-JAY has seamlessly integrated comprehensive care across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels to provide universal health coverage, particularly for rural and vulnerable populations. The landmark health initiative not only addresses immediate health needs but also emphasises preventive care and health promotion, making healthcare more accessible and equitable.

Ayushman Bharat is a “comprehensive approach” towards a “more inclusive and efficient healthcare system”, the ministry said. “It is set to further transform India’s health sector by expanding access to quality healthcare services, reducing the financial burden on families, and improving overall health outcomes,” it added.