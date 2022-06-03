'Cycling needs to be promoted as means of transportation rather than recreational activity'

Guwahati, Jun 3: Every morning at 5am, Kaushik Guha pedals through different parts of Guwahati. After pedalling for around 20 kms daily he plants a sapling, enlightens the locals about the importance of planting trees and urges them to nurture it.

Guha, who has embarked on this journey to encircle the city in green cover, has planted over 150 trees and saplings since January 1, 2022. "Cycling not only contributes to our fitness regime but also reduces pollution thereby benefitting the environment. The green cover is slowly receding and the responsibility to maintain it is on us. What I am doing is just a small endeavour that makes me content," says Guha who has been cycling since the past four years.





"April 10 marked the 100th day of my mission, and I celebrated this day by planting 100 saplings along the Dakhingaon cycling track along with members of various cycling and fitness groups of Guwahati," adds Guha.

"I have seen a lot of people who carry out plantation works but never check whether the plants are flourishing or have been damaged, even I have experienced it, and so I thought of involving the local people where I plant a particular sapling. I talk to them and encourage them to nurture it. So, far the response was positive. I can assure that at least 80 per cent of the plants are in good condition," says Guha.

Guha who has been documenting his journey in the Facebook page called 'Cyclo-a-plant' does not have any designated route and whatever way suits the best he covers it and wants to continue with the plantation drive as long as it motivates people do the same. He has become a known face among various groups including cyclists, walkers and runners who also help him in planting the saplings.





"Cycling should be promoted in Guwahati as the pollution levels have increased in Guwahati. If we can at least do our daily activities like grocery shopping in bicycles that would also contribute towards the environment," asserts Guha who works for a private company.

He further states that there should be more cycle lanes than flyovers, and students should be encouraged to use bicycles rather than motor bikes. He also urged people to encourage their children to take up cycling.

Although cycling has been adopted by many as a recreational activity, bicycles are not used as a daily means of commute. Several factors including lack of parking spaces and fear of getting the cycle stolen contribute to the use of cycles only for recreational activities rather than daily means of transportation.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Bicycle Mayor of Guwahati Arshel Akhter stated that there are several segments of people who are into cycling- livelihood cyclists those who use it for day to day purpose, recreational cycling, cycling as a sport and another segment that has emerged is bicycle touring.

"We have seen in the urban areas there has been a growth in recreational and sports cycling. People spend a good amount of money in buying cycles and other safety gears. However, cycling is mostly done in the early morning hours, and hardly in the traffic. It would be great to see if people start commuting to their work places as well. Cycling transforming cities and environment can only happen when people start commuting on bicycles," informs Akhter.

While highlighting the factors responsible for not using cycles as a means of transportation Akhter said that there is a valid fear of getting hit by motor vehicles amongst the people. Apart from that there is also fear of getting the cycle stolen. Lack of parking spaces for cycle is another factor that needs to be looked upon.

"To get rid of the fears the best possible way is to have cycling tracks, but then that's a long call that would need proper research, funds and implementation. Some of the primary things that can be implemented are making parking spaces for bicycles in offices, hotels, colleges, malls etc. Apart from that it is important to discourage car usage by enforcing policies and laws such as imposing tax on parking spaces for motor vehicles. In Guwahati most of the parking spaces are free which encourages more people to congest the roads with their cars. Few other things like congestion tax can also be levied," adds Akhter.

As a bicycle mayor, Akhter has been working on a concept called 50 by 30 which means to work towards a situation whereby 50% of the working population of the city uses cycles to go to work by 2030. "My main concern is to increase the number of riders, we need to look at cycling as a means of transportation. It is a sustainable mode of transportation. In line with the 50 by 30 mission we are working on various levels like engaging with the community- people at large, we organise different kinds of events for them, organise rallies and events to attract youngsters and give them a platform to showcase their talent," says Akhter.

Meanwhile, Akhter suggested that small communities should be created in organisations and establishments to keep a track on those who use cycles as their daily means of commute and to recognise their efforts of pedalling their way to work.

Akhter further expressed concern that the recent heat waves and heavy rain signifies that climate change is real and most of the pollution are from vehicle emissions. He further opined that it is also our responsibility to contribute towards the environment and adopt cycling as a means of transportation.