COPD, asthma to drive India’s critical care ventilator market: Report

New Delhi, March 18: Increasing cases of chronic respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma in India are expected to push the growth of critical care ventilator services market in the country at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4 per cent by 2033, according to a report on Monday.

The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company reveals that India accounted for about 21 per cent of Asia-Pacific’s critical care ventilator market in 2023.

“Urbanisation and industrial expansion have worsened air pollution in India, leading to more respiratory diseases like COPD,” said Kanchan Chauhan, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData.

She noted that the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic stressed the critical need for ventilators in treating patients with severe respiratory issues.

Additionally, India is seeing an increase in critical care admissions with the rise in ageing population and evolving disease trends.

“Patients with severe respiratory illnesses often require intensive care and mechanical ventilation. This surge in demand has driven up the need for critical care services and equipment, including ventilators, in hospitals across the country,” Chauhan said.

“In conclusion, India's healthcare sector is undergoing a remarkable evolution driven by technological progress, particularly evident in critical care ventilators. The nation's proactive response to the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and an ageing population underscores its commitment to innovation, safety, and improving public health outcomes,” Chauhan added.