Controversy erupts over Bengal CM’s meeting with doctors today

Kolkata, Feb 24: Controversies have surfaced over the meeting of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with 675 senior and junior doctors in the state on Monday. The controversy is over whether the large number of doctors participating at the said meeting, as dictated by the state health department, will have any adverse impact on patient care services at the medical outfits in different districts that they are attached to. In the said meeting, which has been described as a “doctors’ convention” and christened as “Chiskitsar Ar Ek Nam Seba (Medical Services is Human Service)”, a total of 675 junior and senior doctors from different state-run medical colleges and hospitals are scheduled to attend.

In the state health department notification about the said convention, the chief medical officers of health (CMOH)s of different districts have been asked to nominate “faculties, students, resident doctors and medical officers” under their restrictive controls for attending the said convention. In the notification issued by the West Bengal Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, he had advised the CMOHs to nominate representatives but only after ensuring that the patient care services for the patients coming to the health outfits concerned are not affected.

However, questions have started surfacing on how the normal patient care services in the state, especially at the districts, would continue to function as usual with as many as 675 representatives, many from the district, attending the convention scheduled at a state-run auditorium in Kolkata and stating from the 11.30 a.m.

According to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, the state health secretary as well as the Chief Secretary Manoj Pant should clarify how patient care services would not be affected when as many as 675 doctors on active medical services have been directed to attend the said convention. Adhikari has also questioned the justification of directing so many doctors at a purported convention, where according to him; the Chief Minister will deliver a “political speech”.

The LoP had also questioned whether the said convention is basically a show of the state government's authority on doctors under its payroll, especially, in the backdrop of the statewide movement on the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises last year. Adhikari has also pointed out that during the movement the protesting doctors had also been vocal on the reported laxities in the healthcare system of the state.