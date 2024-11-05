Consuming high levels of omega-3, omega-6 may keep cancer at bay

New Delhi, Nov 5: A higher consumption of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids may help ward off a variety of cancers, finds a large study of more than 250,000 people on Tuesday. Cancer has become a global health concern, especially with increasing early onset.

Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are "healthy fats" and essential for human health. These are important to the cells and are known to reduce bad cholesterol levels, keep the brain healthy, and boost mental health. Higher levels of omega-3s showed protection against colon, stomach, and lung cancer, according to study, published in the International Journal of Cancer, showed the benefits of higher omega-3 levels against colon, stomach, and lung cancer.

On the other hand, high omega-6 levels protect against brain, malignant melanoma, bladder, and 14 different cancers. "Higher omega-3 and omega-6 levels were associated with lower rates of cancer," said lead author Yuchen Zhang, a doctoral student at the University of Georgia’s College of Public Health.

Zhang noted that with the significant rise in cancers worldwide, the study "suggests that the average person should focus on getting more of these fatty acids in their diets." The researchers analysed data from more than 250,000 people, of which about 30,000 developed some form of cancer in the 10 years of follow-up.

Omega-3 and omega-6 are present in fatty fish, nuts, and even some plant oils. However, as diets may not provide the recommended amounts, people often turn to fish oil supplements one of the most popular dietary pills on the market. However, it may not be suitable for all, said the researchers.

The study showed that elevated omega-3 levels raised a slightly higher risk of prostate cancer in men. However, the study found no such associations in women. Instead, the found women and young people to have “stronger beneficial effects of omega-6”.