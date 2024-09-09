Cong slams govt over Kutch epidemic as toll touches 14, medical teams deployed

Kutch, Sep 9: The Congress attacked the Gujarat government on Monday, accusing it of negligence in handling a mysterious outbreak that has claimed 14 lives in the Lakhpat and Abdasa talukas of Kutch district. Calling it an epidemic, the Congress stated that despite repeated warnings, the Gujarat government failed to act promptly.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has dispatched 22 medical and surveillance teams to the affected areas. This comes after 14 suspicious deaths, including those of six children, were reported till September 8. The fatalities have largely been attributed to fever and pneumonia, with patients also experiencing difficulty in breathing.

On Monday the Gujarat Congress criticised the state government’s handling of the crisis, accusing it of negligence. "A deadly epidemic has broken out in Lakhpat taluka, claiming 14 lives," said party leaders. Despite repeated warnings from local authorities, the Congress claims that the government did not take serious action up until recently.

The party emphasised the lack of clean drinking water and accused the government machinery of being unresponsive to the crisis. The party also called for immediate intervention by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, demanding that senior officers be dispatched to the epidemic hit areas. "Expert medical teams and laboratory tests are urgently needed to diagnose the illness and bring the situation under control. Negligence at this point is unacceptable," the Congress’ statement added.

Local district panchayat members raised concerns over medical professionals' inability to diagnose the illness accurately. However, the district administration stated that the cases, prima facie, appear to be instances of influenza. So far, two additional deaths have been recorded since the investigative teams arrived, with both victims showing similar symptoms and eventually succumbing to pneumonitis.

State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that the government has taken note of the deaths and responded swiftly by deploying teams of health experts to the region. “We are aware of the 12 deaths that occurred in the last three-four days. Teams, including microbiologists, pediatricians, epidemiologists, and public health experts, have been sent to the affected areas. These teams will conduct thorough surveys, and a report will be submitted within two days,” Rushikesh Patel said.

The teams will focus on diagnosing the illness and raising awareness among the local population. Patel assured that all affected regions are under close monitoring and that the state government is taking every possible step to prevent further fatalities.



Officials shared, “The outbreak has sparked widespread concern in Kutch, especially since no clear diagnosis is available yet. The deployment of medical teams aims to identify the cause of the illness and ensure that it does not spread further. The government has also increased efforts to supply clean drinking water and essential medical aid to the affected villages.



“Authorities are currently on high alert, with health teams conducting door-to-door surveys and medical camps set up in the most affected areas. The situation remains critical, but the administration hopes that swift intervention will bring the outbreak under control.” “We have urged the public to avoid panic, assuring them that all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard public health. The results of the ongoing medical investigation are expected within the next two days, which may provide more clarity on the outbreak's nature,” officials added.