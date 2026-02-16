Childhood cancer survival under 30% in Pakistan

Islamabad, Feb 16: Around 10,000 children are diagnosed with cancer in Pakistan each year, but fewer than 30 per cent of them survive due to delayed diagnosis, limited treatment facilities and financial difficulties, health experts stated at an awareness session, local media reported on Monday.

Addressing a "Health Wise" session on childhood cancer on Sunday, jointly organised by the Indus Hospital and Health Network, experts stated that nearly 400,000 children and adolescents suffer from cancer across the world each year, with about 80 per cent of cases reported from low and middle-income nations, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

Survival rate of cancer patients in developed nations is between 80-85 per cent; however, the survival rates are lower in developing countries due to a delay in detection and lack of access to specialised care.

Dr Naeem Jabbar, Consultant Pediatric Haematology-Oncology, stated that the majority of childhood cancers can be treated if provided treatment on time.

"Unlike adult cancers, the majority of childhood cancers have no clearly defined cause and are not linked to lifestyle factors. With timely and appropriate treatment, cure rates can reach up to 85 per cent," he said.

Dr Jabbar said that the survival rate in Pakistan is low mainly due to a delay in recognising symptoms, insufficient supportive care, the shortage of trained specialists, limited access to specialised centres and high rates of treatment abandonment. The most common cancers among children include lymphoma, brain and spinal tumours, bone tumours, leukaemia, soft tissue sarcomas, neuroblastoma, Wilms tumour and retinoblastoma, The Express Tribune reported.

Experts stated that cancer patients have treatment options like chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy available when started on time.

In response to media queries, Dr Shumail Ashraf, Consultant Pediatric Oncology and Executive Director, Medical Services Directorate, said the Pediatric Haematology-Oncology Department in Karachi receives around 1,000 new cases each year. More than 16,000 children have been treated since 2014, while approximately 1,300 are undergoing treatment during current time.

Experts reiterated that early diagnosis saves lives and urged parents, teachers, healthcare providers, media to play their part in increasing awareness to ensure each child gets an equal chance at life.

--IANS