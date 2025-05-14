Centre designates September 23 as new National Ayurveda Day

New Delhi, May 14: The Union government on Tuesday designated September 23 as Ayurveda Day, marking a significant shift from the earlier practice of observing Ayurveda Day on Dhanteras.

The change was notified through a Gazette Notification dated March 23, the Ministry of Ayush said.

Calling the decision to change the date as "landmark", the ministry said it will enhance "the global visibility and consistency" of Ayurveda which is India’s 5,000-year-old system of healing rooted in ancient wisdom and sustainable living.

Notably, Dhanteras is a festival observed in the Hindu month of Kartik (usually October or November). Its date fluctuates each year, posing logistical challenges for organising national and international observances of Ayurveda day, the Ministry said.

In addition, in the coming decade, the date of Dhanteras would continue to vary widely between October 15 and November 12.

To addrress this, the Ministry constituted an expert panel, which opined to establish a stable reference point for national and global celebrations of Ayurveda. September 23 was among the four potential dates proposed.

“This decision was guided by both practical and symbolic considerations,” the Ministry said.

“The chosen date, 23rd September, coincides with the autumnal equinox, a day when day and night are nearly equal. This astronomical event symbolises balance in nature, perfectly aligning with the Ayurvedic philosophy that emphasises equilibrium between the mind, body, and spirit. The equinox, representing cosmic harmony, underscores the essence of Ayurveda -- living in balance with nature,” the ministry added.

The Ministry of Ayush initially declared National Ayurveda Day in 2016 on the birth anniversary of Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of Medicine. The first Ayurveda Day was first celebrated on 28 October 2016.

“Ayurveda Day has been commemorated annually to promote Ayurveda as a scientific, evidence-based, and holistic system of medicine that plays a pivotal role in preventive healthcare and wellness,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry urged individuals, health professionals, academic bodies, and international partners to embrace the newly designated date and actively participate in Ayurveda Day celebrations.

--IANS



