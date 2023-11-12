Celebrate this Diwali with 5 diabetic-friendly sweet dishes

Guwahati, Nov 12: Diwali is one of the popular festivals for Hindus as during this occasion people illuminate their homes with bright lights and earthen lamps (diyas) with people gifting each other with sweets to wish them.

However, most people suffering from diabetes tend to worry about their glucose level during the festivals restricting them from consuming any sweets. These dampen half of their joy during the festivities while the people without diabetes enjoy having a nice time with sweets. But for how long shall they worry about maintaining sugar levels to stop them from consuming sweet dishes?

The following are the diabetic-friendly sweet dishes that you can try at home:

Apple Rabadi: This sweet dish contains low-fat milk thickened with grated apples (with skin) in addition to cardamom (elaichi) powder and nutmeg (jaiphal) powder. You can also add one tsp of sugar (substitute).









Coconut Banana Barfi: This sweet is made with scraped coconut, ripened banana, stevia, cashew paste, blanched and shredded almonds and pistachio.









Quinoa Apple Kheer: The ingredients of this sweet dish include quinoa, low-fat milk, water, milk, grated apple, cardamom powder, honey, chopped cashews, almonds and pistachios. (According to a few researchers, quinoa is a healthier grain for people with diabetes or at risk of developing this condition.









Apple and Oats Kheer: For the preparation of this sweet dish, unpeeled grated apple, chopped walnuts, low-fat milk, oats and unsweetened sugar are required. (A few researchers have said that naked oats having low calories, might provide more benefits for diabetic patients)









Sweet Potato Kheer: This dish can be prepared with grated sweet potato, chopped almonds and cashew nuts, sugar-free stevia powder, cardamom powder and a pinch of saffron soaked in water. (Researchers revealed that sweet potatoes are a good choice for diabetic patients as they are high in fiber and have a low glycemic index)







