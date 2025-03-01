Bird flu confirmed in Bihar's Jehanabad after crow deaths, authorities on high alert

Patna, March 1: The district administration in Bihar's Jehanabad has confirmed that the recent deaths of several crows on February 18 were caused by Avian Influenza (H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, officials said. Brajesh Kumar, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Jehanabad, said that the test reports from RDDL Institute, Kolkata, confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus in the dead birds.

"We have issued alerts to residents, urging them to avoid contact with sick or dead birds. The sanitisation efforts have begun in poultry farms, and if more cases are detected, a culling process will be initiated to contain the spread," Kumar said. Following the confirmation, the Animal Husbandry Department has started collecting samples from poultry farms within a three km radius. These samples will be sent to Patna for further testing to determine if domestic poultry has also been affected.

Following the confirmation of Avian Influenza (H5N1) in dead crows, the Jehanabad district administration has intensified sanitisation efforts to prevent the spread of infection. Fogging with sodium hypochlorite is being carried out in affected areas to disinfect surroundings and curb the virus's spread. The Secretary of the Animal and Fisheries Resources Department has also confirmed that the dead crows tested positive for bird flu.

The sudden deaths of crows in the police line premises have alarmed policemen and nearby residents. Local people are now fearful of the infection spreading to poultry or even humans. Authorities have reminded citizens that bird flu is a highly contagious viral disease that can spread from birds to humans. The government is closely monitoring poultry farms and increasing surveillance in the region. Officials have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to prevent further spread of the virus and protect public health. The bird flu outbreak has caused concern among poultry farmers and residents, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further spread.