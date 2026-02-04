Ayushman Arogya Mandirs aid cancer fight, says JP Nadda

New Delhi, Feb 4: Ayushman Arogya Mandirs is strengthening the fight against cancer in India, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on World Cancer Day on Wednesday.

World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4 to raise awareness about cancer and the advancements in technology to fight it.

As per ICMR’s National Cancer Registry estimates, India recorded over 15.3 lakh new cancer cases in 2024 and around 8–8.7 lakh deaths, against a global burden of 20 million new cases and 9.7 million deaths in 2022.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Health Minister stressed the importance of early detection and regular screening, as well as the steps taken by India to combat the deadly disease.

He also mentioned the waiving of customs duty on 17 cancer drugs in the recent Union Budget, making medicines more affordable.

“Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, several initiatives have been introduced to strengthen cancer care in India. The establishment of Cancer Day Care units in every district and the exemption of customs duties on important cancer medicines will provide major relief to patients. Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are also strengthening our fight against cancer through large-scale screenings, enabling early detection and timely treatment across the country,” Nadda said.

“On World Cancer Day, we come together to raise awareness about cancer and the importance of early detection, prevention, and timely care. It reminds us to support survivors and encourage regular screenings for a healthier future society,” he added.

Welcoming the waiver on customs duty for cancer drugs, experts also underscored the need to translate higher health investments into stronger cancer systems.

“India’s health sector is at a defining moment, with the Union Health Budget crossing Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time and firmly positioning healthcare as a driver of economic growth, social equity, and the India@2047 vision,” said Amit Kumar Ghosh, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education, Uttar Pradesh.

“Through initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, population-based screening, new cancer institutes, and planned cancer day-care centres, our focus is on early detection, timely referral, and affordable treatment. Going forward, stronger public–private collaboration and patient‑centric policies will be key to reaching the last mile,” he added, while speaking at the IHW Cancer Summit in the national capital.

Dr Shyam Aggarwal, Chairman, Medical Oncology, at a Delhi-based hospital, noted that the future of cancer care lies with advanced technology.

“On this World Cancer Day today, my thoughts are on the evolution of technology - tilting towards deep sequencing of DNA genes to decide cancer treatment. Moving beyond imaging, that is, detecting tumours less than 5mm,” Aggarwal said.

“It is the future of oncology. We will soon start asking patients - Is your ctDNA negative? We need to push our labs and researchers to adopt this technology as it is becoming routine in other countries," he added.

--IANS