Ayush, modern science can boost holistic healthcare innovations: Health min

New Delhi, March 4: Combining the traditional knowledge of Ayush with modern science can boost holistic healthcare innovations in India, said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya here on Monday.

The minister said this at the launch of the Ayush-ICMR Advanced Centre for Integrated Health Research (AI-ACIHR) in AIIMS at the national capital.

The AI-ACIHR, to be set up at AIIMS Delhi, Nagpur, Jodhpur and Rishikesh, will focus on research in gastro-intestinal disorders, women and child health, geriatric health, and cancer care.

“Collaborative research in Ayush is extremely important as it bridges the gap between traditional knowledge and modern scientific research, promoting a synergistic approach to health care,” said Mandaviya at the launch.

“Ayurveda is a part of our culture, heritage and tradition. It is still being followed in our everyday practice. This strategic collaboration aims to advance Integrative Health Research, integrate traditional Ayush practices with modern medical science and take India to the forefront of holistic healthcare innovations,” he added.

The minister also launched a clinical trial on anaemia that will be carried out at eight different sites namely, “MGIMS Wardha, AIIMS Jodhpur, NITM Bengaluru, RIMS Ranchi, KEM Hospital Research Centre, AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, and AIIMS Bibinagar.”

Further, stating that the government is following an integrative approach to take the best practices from both ayurveda and allopathy, the health minister launched the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) for Ayush healthcare facilities.

“The Union Government is working towards providing quality-oriented healthcare towards the needs of the people of the country. In this direction, Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) were published by the Union Health Ministry as a set of uniform standards to improve the quality of health care delivery,” Mandaviya said.

He added that by adopting these reforms, it is expected that the States/UTs will be able to develop Ayush health care services with set standards and quality infrastructure, thereby enabling the public to avail the benefits of Ayush medical services for all healthcare.