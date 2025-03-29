Ayush Ministry working to integrate Unani with modern medicine: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, March 29: The Ministry of Ayush is taking multiple initiatives, for the integration of Ayush systems, including Unani with modern medicine, said the government. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav noted that the government has set up the Central Council of Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), New Delhi and National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Bengaluru, for education and research in Unani system of medicine. This includes the development of new drugs as well as conducting clinical trials on scientific lines.

“A satellite institute of the National Institute of Unani Medicine with a 200 bedded hospital is also established at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. A total number of 21 clinical institutes units are also working under the CCRUM across the country,” Jadhav said. These clinical institutes units provide treatment through general OPD, reproductive and child health OPD, geriatric OPD, non-communicable diseases clinics, etc. “Both CCRUM and NIUM have taken up several clinical research studies for various diseases which include arthritis, bronchial asthma, anaemia, anxiety, depressive disorders, neuro-degenerative diseases, lifestyle disorders like hypertension, obesity dyslipidemia, diabetes and various skin diseases like vitiligo, etc,” the MoS said.

To boost Ayush and Unani into the mainstream of the healthcare system in the country the CCRUM is providing healthcare facilities through relocation extension centre at several government hospitals. These have been set up to make the Unani treatment facility accessible and affordable to the public. The CCRUM is also taking various research programmes including pre-clinical and clinical research, drug standardisation research, fundamental research, etc. to ensure accessibility and affordability to the public.

Five mobile apps have been developed and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Ilaj-bit Tadbeer (IBT) are being developed. Standard Treatment Guidelines for Musculoskeletal disorders have also been developed. Other measures include Ayush Vertical under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) -- a dedicated institutional mechanism for planning, monitoring, and supervising Ayush-specific public health programmes. This vertical provides technical support to both Ministries in developing strategies for public health, healthcare, Ayush education, and training, Jadhav said.

Further, the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) jointly established Integrated Ayush Departments in Central Government Hospitals to promote integrative healthcare. As part of this initiative, the Department of Integrative Medicine has been set up and is operational at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi. The government has also adopted a strategy of co-location of AYUSH facilities at primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), and district hospitals (DHs), thus enabling the choice the patients for different systems of medicines under a single window.