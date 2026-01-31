Avian flu confirmed in Bihar’s Darbhanga, high alert issued

Patna, Jan 31: Avian influenza (H1N1), commonly known as bird flu, has been officially confirmed in Darbhanga district of Bihar following a large number of crow deaths, triggering panic among residents and putting the administration and animal husbandry department on high alert.

Thousands of crows have died in the Bhigo area of Ward No. 31 in Darbhanga’s urban limits, with reports of crow deaths continuing to emerge from other parts of the district.

According to local councillors, nearly 10,000 crows are suspected to have died so far.

The Animal Husbandry Department had sent samples of the dead crows to a laboratory in Bhopal on January 12 for testing.

The avian flu infection was confirmed on Friday after the test reports were received.

Notably, large-scale crow deaths were first reported in the Bhigo area on January 12 itself.

Following confirmation of the infection, municipal councillors, municipal corporation staff, and district administration officials rushed to the affected area.

Councillors said that the dead crows were collected using PPE kits and were scientifically disposed of by burying them in deep pits dug with the help of a JCB machine, following prescribed safety protocols.

A sense of fear prevails in the area after the confirmation of avian flu. Dr Mohammad Intikhab Akhtar, an official of the Animal Husbandry Department, said that teams of veterinary doctors are being deployed across the district to inspect all poultry farms.

“All poultry farms will be thoroughly inspected, and immediate action will be taken if any symptoms of infection are detected,” he said.

Dr Akhtar further stated that serological surveillance has been ordered in all poultry farms to detect the presence of infection by testing antibodies in the blood of chickens. The district administration is maintaining strict surveillance over the situation to prevent any further spread of the disease.

Officials have urged people to avoid contact with dead birds and to immediately inform the administration if unusual bird deaths are noticed.

