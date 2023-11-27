Assam’s Devashish Sharma appointed chairman of Cancer Care India

Guwahati, Nov 27: Devashish Sharma from Assam has been appointed as the chairman of Cancer Care India. This was informed by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday.

According to reports, Devashish Sharma is a distinguished member of the Indian Administrative Service who earned accolades for his enduring dedication to healthcare.



Born in Jorhat, Debashish Sharma is an alumnus of Ramjas College in Delhi University and the founder of the Deepsikha Cancer Foundation, a pioneer organisation in cancer care in Assam.



Congratulating him on the appointment, Ranoj Pegu said, “Congratulations to Shri Devashish Sharma (IAS) on his appointment as President of Cancer Care India. My best wishes for a successful tenure ahead and may you to continue serving cancer patients and empower them.”



Congratulations to Shri Devashish Sharma (IAS) on his appointment as President of Cancer Care India.



My best wishes for a successful tenure ahead and may you to continue serving cancer patients and empower them. pic.twitter.com/Cckl4Vnqtu — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) November 27, 2023



