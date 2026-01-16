Another district in Bulgaria declares flu epidemic measures as cases rise

Sofia, Jan 16: One day after flu epidemic measures were introduced in Bulgaria's Varna District for the first time this season, neighbouring Dobrich District decided to follow suit.

The measures in the northeastern Bulgarian region will be in effect from January 19 to January 23, local media reported on Thursday.

During the five-day period, in-person classes in all schools will be suspended. Hospital visits, planned surgeries, child immunisations, and pediatric consultations will also be halted.

The decision was prompted by a sharp rise in the registered incidence rate, which reached 207 cases per 10,000 people in the January 5-11 week, compared with 47 cases per 10,000 in the previous week.

Bulgaria's Chief Health Inspector Angel Kunchev told reporters on Wednesday that the country was on the verge of a flu epidemic, with infection rates also rising in regions such as Silistra, Burgas, Yambol, Haskovo and Pernik.

According to Kunchev, the positive sign is that the epidemic wave is subsiding as quickly as it is growing. He said he expects the situation to normalise in most regions by February.

Seasonal influenza (the flu) is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses. It is common in all parts of the world. Most people recover without treatment.

Influenza spreads easily between people when they cough or sneeze. Vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease.

Symptoms of influenza include acute onset of fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue.

Treatment should aim to relieve symptoms. People with the flu should rest and drink plenty of liquids. Most people will recover on their own within a week. Medical care may be needed in severe cases and for people with risk factors.

There are 4 types of influenza viruses, types A, B, C and D. Influenza A and B viruses circulate and cause seasonal epidemics of disease.

Influenza can worsen symptoms of other chronic diseases. In severe cases influenza can lead to pneumonia and sepsis. People with other medical issues or who have severe symptoms should seek medical care.

--IANS