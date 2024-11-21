Air pollution behind surging lung cancer in non-smokers in India: Experts

New Delhi, Nov 21: Lung cancer is significantly on the rise among non-smokers in India, and air pollution is a major contributing factor, said experts here on Thursday amid the continued poor air quality in the national capital. After eight days of severe air pollution, Delhi on Thursday saw slightly improved air quality. At 7 am, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 379, placing the city in the “very poor” category.

“While traditional risk factors for lung cancer include smoking cigarettes, pipes, or cigars, exposure to secondhand smoke, radon, air pollution, asbestos, and family history are the major reasons for lung cancer in non-smokers. Long-term exposure to particulate matter can trigger mutations in lung cells, leading to uncontrolled cell growth,” said Dr. Ashish Gupta, Chief of Medical Oncology, at Unique Hospital Cancer Centre, said.

A recent study published in the Lancet's eClinical Medicine Journal showed that most lung cancer patients in India are non-smokers. It is due to increased exposure to air pollution. It also showed that lung cancer cases are also manifesting in India about 10 years earlier as compared to Western countries.

“The rising levels of air pollution in India have become a significant contributor to the increasing cases of lung cancer. Prolonged exposure to pollutants like PM2.5 and toxic gases damages lung tissue and raises cancer risk,” Dr. Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director of Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said.

Importantly, Gupta said that lung cancer in non-smokers is often different from lung cancer in smokers. It usually remains asymptomatic, meaning there are no initial symptoms, leading to late detection. “The most common type of lung cancer in non-smokers is adenocarcinoma, which usually starts in the outer areas of the lungs,” the doctor said.

Despite the slight improvement seen in Delhi, several air monitoring stations across the national capital still recorded AQI levels above 400, which is categorised as “severe”, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The agency said that Jahangirpuri and Wazirpur saw the highest readings at 437, Bawana at 419, and Ashok Vihar and Mundka registered 416.

The rising air pollution has also spiked several respiratory disorders like asthma and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the capital. “The number of patients reporting breathing problems has risen by approximately 20 per cent compared to last month, with most cases involving individuals with preexisting respiratory conditions exacerbated by pollution induced inflammation,” Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Chair of FICCI-Health and Services, said..

He noted that while X-rays often appear normal, complications can arise if bacterial or viral infections coexist. Children, with their underdeveloped immune systems, are especially vulnerable to persistent conditions like asthma and allergies. To avoid further deterioration of health, the experts urged the need to adopt preventive measures, such as wearing N95 masks, limiting outdoor activity as much as possible, and using home air purifiers to improve indoor air quality.

They also advised people to closely monitor their health, look for symptoms like breathlessness, persistent cough, or chest pain, and seek immediate medical assistance, if necessary. Adopting a well balanced diet that is rich in antioxidants and maintaining proper hydration is also important to boost the immune system and shield oneself from the long term health impacts of air pollution.