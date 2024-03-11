AINU conducts Kidney Run in Hyderabad to create awareness

Hyderabad, March 10: Large number of spirited runners, including kidney patients and healthcare professionals, participated in AINU Kidney Run in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Led by Telangana Minister for Roads and Buildings and Cinematography, patronage of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the event at Gachibowli Stadium served as a resounding call to action on the eve of World Kidney Day 2024.

Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) and the Department of Neurosurgery in collaboration with the Brain and Spine Society of Hyderabad concurrently organised AINU Kidney Run and Head Injury Awareness Programme.

With over 850 million individuals worldwide grappling with chronic kidney diseases (CKD), the AINU Kidney Run amplified the critical need for advancing therapeutic breakthroughs and equitable access to kidney care.

Dr Varun, Nephrologist at AINU, lauded the overwhelming response to the run, emphasising its role in galvanising tangible actions to improve outcomes for those affected by CKD. The event transcended its athletic appeal, serving as a powerful catalyst for community empowerment and health advocacy.

Simultaneously, at Sanjeevaiah Park, Necklace Road, luminaries from the medical and law enforcement sectors converged for the head injury awareness programme. Given rising road traffic accidents, this initiative sought to raise public consciousness to the devastating consequences of head injuries resulting from road accidents, and the imperative of road safety measures.

Dr N. Beerappa, Director of NIMS, and N. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), lent their voices to the call for action, underscoring the urgency for preventive measures and community mobilisation. Through interactive sessions and real-world demonstrations, attendees were equipped with the knowledge and tools to prioritise road safety and adopt responsible driving practices.